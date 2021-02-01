‘Committed to equity’: Voces Unidas mobile clinic vaccinates 199 Saturday

A patient receives his COVID-19 vaccine at the Voces Unidas vaccine clinic in Glenwood on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Voces Unidas helped vaccinate nearly 200 people Saturday as part of a push to provide resources to individuals who traditionally get left behind, co-founder and executive director Alex Sanchez said.

“This is a free vaccine, no questions asked, no paperwork required, you don’t have to bring anything to the appointment…you don’t need to be part of any network…This is open to anyone. Obviously we are a Latino organization so all of our communication on this is in Spanish…catering to that community in order to give access to the latinos who would traditionally be left behind,” Sanchez said.

The waiting area at the Voces Unidas COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Saturday’s vaccine clinic was held indoors at St. Stevens Church in Glenwood Springs. Sanchez wrote in an email that 199 people received their first dose of the vaccine and are now registered for their second dose on Feb. 27 at the same location.

“Voces Unidas is committed to equity and we have been calling for equity since the beginning of this pandemic, locally, statewide and also at the federal level. We’ve also shown our willingness to not just say that there’s a problem and not just identify solutions that we believe and our leaders believe are culturally competent but we also have been willing…(to) model what those programs ought to look like,” Sanchez said.

A nurse speaks with a patient before she receives her COVID-19 vaccine at the Voces Unidas vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Sanchez said grocery store employees or individuals who work at carnicerias or other mom and pop shops don’t always receive adequate information about the COVID-19 vaccine, much less have the option to be vaccinated through their employer. He said it is individuals who fall into this category specifically that Voces Unidas wants to help.

“We are not intending to fill a gap or to replace the system, we want the system to work. At the same time we recognize even with great intentions, the ecosystem will undoubtedly leave some (Latinos) behind. And we could help by providing these mobile clinics in areas where we feel we could make the most impact and it’s going to be a tiny percentage of the total vaccinations that will happen in our valley,” Sanchez said.

A nurse speaks with a patient before she receives her COVID-19 vaccine at the Voces Unidas vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

People can visit the Voces Unidas website to learn more about the mobile clinics and when the next one will be held. Appointments can be made through the website and by calling, but Sanchez said the quickest way to get on the waitlist is by filling out a Google form that can be found here and on the organization’s Facebook page. Sanchez wrote in an email that there are currently more than 604 individuals on the vaccine waitlist as of Monday morning.

A patient receives her COVID-19 vaccine at the Voces Unidas vaccine clinic in Glenwood on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

jpeterson@postindependent.com