Community Briefs

Grants available to get youth outside

The Western Colorado Community Foundation has announced a new funding opportunity to increase youth participation in organized outdoor activities. The Community Grants for Youth Outside is now open, and the deadline to apply is April 3. This funding opportunity is available to organizations that serve within the eight counties of Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan County and Rio Blanco. Grants funding targets projects that directly help youth, ages 12-18 years, address stress and anxiety through organized outdoor activities. Focus areas include increasing outdoor opportunities for at-risk and low-income youth, engaging community members in mentoring youth through outdoor activities and support for team building and youth leadership initiatives. Current research shows a range of benefits for youth through outdoor experiences. The goal of these grants is to fund projects that help more youth participate in outdoor recreation in order to decrease excessive screen time and social isolation and increase confidence, resilience and well-being. For more information, or to apply, visit wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking.

Dental Health Clinics

Visit your library for dental treatment provided by licensed dentists from Dental HouseCalls. Treatments are individualized and can include diagnostic and preventative care, extractions and restorative treatment, dentures and relines. The first clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Rifle Library, followed by 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Carbondale Library. Next will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the New Castle Library, then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Parachute Library, and finally from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Glenwood Springs Library. To be eligible for this free dental treatment, patients must be over 60 years old and their income must be at or under 250% of the poverty guildeline ($2,606 per month for one person). These events are part of the 360 Health series at the Garfield County Libraries. Call in advance to make an appointment with Brittany Osborne at 720-576-6206. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Dr. Seuss Storytime

You could not, would not, want to miss a storytime such as this. The Parachute Library presents Dr. Seuss Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, which will include Seuss-themed books, activities, and games in celebration of his 116th birthday. Free and open to all. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Feed Yo’ Self

Need to know how to cook for yourself (or a hot date) without having access to your parents’ kitchen or bank account? Learn the essential tools, tricks and recipes for cooking in a dorm room or apartment. And participants can skip dinner and enjoy free samples. There are four sessions. The first starts at 4 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Silt Library, followed by a session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Glenwood Springs Library, another at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Parachute Library, and a final session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Carbondale Library. Free and open to all teens as part of the “Adulting 101” event series at the Garfield County Libraries. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Business and Breakfast: Revitalize Your Company Culture

Company culture is an invisible force that could be costing you money. Is yours healthy? Learn how to revitalize and invigorate your company’s culture with the help of a panel of local experts from 9–10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Glenwood Springs Library. Moderated by Jerry Raehal from the Post Independent, the panel will feature Kate Collins with Alpine Bank, Lori Mueller with YouthZone, and Jenna Weatherred with Holy Cross Energy. This event series is free, open to the public, and presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, BlizzardPress, River Blend Coffee House, Colorado Mountain College and Garfield County Libraries. Visit glenwoodchamber.com/seminars to register or get more information.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be offered from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Basalt Library at 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community Conversations at the libraries

Community Conversations is an opportunity for friends, neighbors and strangers to come together to enjoy real and rich conversations facilitated by leaders from the Mountain Voices Project at the local libraries. This round of conversations will feature the topic of accessing health care locally. The first conversation will be held on Thursday, March 12, at the Parachute Library, and the second will be on Friday, March 20, at the Rifle Library. The following week will see four events starting on Monday, March 23, at the Carbondale Library, then on Tuesday, March 24, at the Glenwood Springs Library, and on Wednesday, March 25, at the New Castle Library, and finally on Thursday, March 26, at the Silt Library. There will also be conversations on Tuesday, March 31, at the Basalt Library, and on Tuesday, April 7, at the Pitkin County Library. All events will last from 6–7:30 p.m. and are free and open to everyone. For more information about these bilingual events visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Art in the Stacks

Glenwood Springs Art Guild members love to produce and share art, and their annual show at the Glenwood Springs Library will run through March and April. Many of the paintings and photos in this year’s exhibition follow the theme “Home” which could be a house or hearth, a barn or burrow, nest or den, trailer or tree, mountains or lake, etc. The guild is hosting an opening reception from 5–7 p.m. Friday, March 13, to see, enjoy and vote for favorites. Free and open to all with snacks provided. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner

The American Legion Post 100 in Carbondale is serving up a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, for $12. Everyone is welcome. The American Legion Post 100 is located at 97 N. Third St. in Carbondale. For more information call 963-2381.

Coffee with the library director

Brett Lear, executive director of the Garfield County Libraries, would like to hear from residents. Join him at the Glenwood Springs Library at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 19, to chat about the community, the libraries, and how to collaborate on a bright future. Featuring free coffee and pastries from River Blend Coffee House. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Food for Fines

The Garfield County Libraries bring back Food for Fines this February. To participate, simply bring in nonperishable food items to any of the six libraries. For every donated item, the libraries will waive one dollar of overdue fines. Some suggested foods include canned soups, pasta, pasta sauces, juice, cereal, hearty chili, and canned fruit and vegetables. At the end of the month, all of the donated items are given to local LIFT-UP locations, which distribute the food to families in need. For more information, contact your local branch library.

Zumbini

Zumbini is an interactive class designed for kids up to age 4 and their caregivers that combines music, dance and educational tools for 45-minutes of can’t stop, won’t stop bonding and fun. Classes will be 9–10 a.m. every Wednesday through March 18 at the Community Art Center, 601 E. Sixth St. in Glenwood Springs. Price is $90, which includes all nine sessions, a Zumbini book, and a toy to go with the class theme. Registration can be completed at glenwoodrec.com or call 970-384-6301 for more info.

Make and take workshops for caregivers

These workshops will teach family, friend and neighbor caregivers the simple ways to read, write, sing, talk and play with children in their care and provide tools to use (literal tools made in class and taken home to use with children) to get them ready for their first day of school. The workshops will be held monthly from January through May at each of the Garfield County Libraries in partnership with Early Childhood Network. For a full schedule of workshops in English or workshops in Spanish visit the nearest library or http://www.gcpld.org.

Maintaining Mental Hygiene through Career Challenges

Aspen Strong provides a career development series that introduces the importance of “mental hygiene” in the workplace. In this workshop, participants will identify specific stressors employees struggle with; learn tools to support well-being while being challenged by these stressors; explore possible strategies to lessen, tolerate better or eliminate stressors; and discover additional supports available in the Roaring Fork Valley. The final event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Silt Library. The event is free as part of the “Working Communities” series at the Garfield County Libraries. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Making Beeswax wraps

Use local beeswax to make beeswax wraps, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap, to cover bowls and jars and replace sandwich baggies, etc., with Kyla at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the New Castle Community Center. Each participant will make three re-usable beeswax wraps. Register online for $25 per person at newcastlerec.com.

Paint Your Pet

Adults and older teens are invited to paint their pet with Lynne of Inky Hands Studio from 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the New Castle Community Center. Register online for $45 ($5 of each registration will go to Rifle Animal Shelter) at newcastlerec.com. Send a high resolution image of the pet to Lynne a few days before the class at inkyhandsHQ@gmail.com.

Inside Witches’ Pantry with the Cave Discovery Team

Hear the firsthand account of Witches’ Pantry Cave, the newly discovered cave north of Glenwood Springs, from caving experts Rob McFarland of Rifle and Richard Rhinehart of Grand Junction.

The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance hosts this special, free presentation from 4–5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave. Everyone is welcome.

McFarland will tell the story of the cave discovery, and Rhinehart will explore the history of the many famous caves around Glenwood Springs, beginning with the discovery of the Vapor Caves in the 1880s, followed by Cave of the Clouds, Hubbard Cave, Fairy Cave, Glenwood Caverns and, now, Witches’ Pantry.

Sponsored by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Colorado Western Slope Grotto.

Wordplay and Poetry Workshops

Join author and writing teacher Jessica Barnum for a series of poetry workshops to boost your wordplay imagination and creativity. We’ll meet each Monday in March (except during Spring Break) at 3:45 p.m. at the Carbondale Library to practice writing various poetry types, engage in interactive writing activities, and have independent writing time. Bring your own journal or use one of the free journals provided. Free and open to all fifth- to eighth-graders. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Applications available for Strawberry Days arts & crafts show and food fair

Applications for the 123rd annual Strawberry Days arts & crafts show and food fair are now available at strawberrydays.com. The deadline for applications is March 6, and both aspects of the festival will be juried. The festival will take place June 19–21 at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs.

The arts & crafts show represents artists and crafters from all over the United States selling hand-made, one-of-a-kind items. The food fair features traditional favorites and international delights.

For more information, visit strawberrydays.com or call the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association at 970-945-6589.

Shop with a doc

Meet Dr. Greg Feinsinger at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 (every first Saturday of the month), in the entry to the Glenwood City Market, and 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28 (every fourth Saturday of the month), in the entry to the Carbondale City Market. Spend 1½ hours learning how to make healthy choices when grocery shopping.

Mental Health First Aid

Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. Join us from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Carbondale Library to learn risk factors and warning signs, strategies, and where to turn for help. This free event is part of the library’s 360 Health series, and presented in partnership with Mind Springs Health. Please register in advance. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Wild and Scenic Film Fest

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council (MCWC) will premier the Wild and Scenic Film Fest at the Glenwood Vaudeville Theater on April 2 and at the Ute Theater in Rifle on April 4. The fest will feature Glenwood-born Zak Podmore, whose book, “Confluence: Navigating the Personal & Political on Rivers of the New West,” documents a source-to-sea float of the Colorado River and many other western riverways.

**********

UNDATED ANNOUNCEMENTS

High Country RSVP seeks volunteers

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers age 55 and older to serve with one of 45 different nonprofit organizations in Garfield County. The mission of RSVP is to enrich the lives of individuals age 55 and older through meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills, abilities and life experiences in service to their communities. RSVP is a national Senior Corps organization and has been sponsored by Colorado Mountain College, serving Garfield County, for more than 40 years. Each year, volunteers collectively serve over 20,000 hours with local organizations and impact and enrich the lives of Garfield County residents. For more information, contact Mary Moon at 970-947-8462 or mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu.

Autism Support Group

This group is for all parents of children with autism or “on the spectrum” kids. Participants meet at the Silt Library and discuss issues that arise, share funny stories, and help with questions the doctors just can’t answer. Call or stop by the library to learn about upcoming dates or schedule a special session. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

High Country RSVP Seeks Volunteers for American Red Cross

In light of this summer’s increased wildfire activity, organizations like the American Red Cross of Colorado need additional volunteers in order to serve the community with disaster preparedness and response services. This will ensure that if ever there is an emergency, there will always be trained individuals nearby, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers age 55 and older to serve with the American Red Cross of Colorado in Garfield County. There are numerous ways to volunteer with the organization, and training will be provided. For more information, contact Mary Moon, RSVP volunteer manager, at 970-947-8462 or mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu.

LIFT-UP needs volunteers

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

For more information, contact Renee Horton at (970) 625-4496 or email officemanager@liftup.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a support group of parents helping parents that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday at River Center, 126 N. Fourth St. in New Castle, to offer education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older.

For more information visit http://www.palgroup.org or call Diane Pfaff at 970-379-5299.

Frontier Museum seeks volunteers

Volunteers make it possible to keep the doors of the Frontier Museum open. Anyone interested in volunteering and learning about Glenwood Spring’s history can pick up a free history book. Those who like to talk with people make wonderful volunteers. For information call 970-945-4448 or email history@rof.net.

Symphony in the Valley

Symphony in the Valley, a volunteer organization comprising local musicians making music for the communities here in the valley, is looking for musicians of all ages who play an orchestra instrument. High school students are welcome with a teacher’s recommendation. Contact Symphony in the Valley via the Contact Us page at sitv.org.