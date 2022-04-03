Community-centered contributions: Glenwood Springs entrepreneur named Chamber’s Citizen of the Year

Mike and Kristi Picore and their children, from left, Hayden, Mason and Austin, at the annual Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Gala Saturday night at the Hotel Colorado.

From baseball cards to home loans, Mike Picore’s entrepreneurial endeavors have always centered on his community.

As the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association’s Citizen of the Year, Picore joins a long list of residents honored by the Chamber for their contribution to the Glenwood Springs community.

Nominated by Joy White, Picore has been involved with Winter Wonder, HoopD’Ville and Roaring Forks Corks and Kegs, a fundraising event aimed at helping local teachers fund special projects.

Started in 1974, the award is named after Dean Vogelaar, the chamber’s manager from 1967-1974, Chamber President and CEO Angie Anderson said.

“The award is given to an outstanding citizen who exemplifies the spirit of community service and dedication,” Anderson said. “Mike fits the award to a T with all he does for the community.”

Born in South Dakota, Picore grew up around Deadwood, South Dakota, and Worland, Wyoming, where the family started a baseball card shop.

He moved to Glenwood Springs in the 1990s with a college friend to accept a position with Bank of Colorado after attending Black Hills State University.

As it is now, housing was hard to come by in the Roaring Fork Valley, so Picore lived with a roommate in a motel for a few months before renting a room in a home. Eventually, he bought his first home in New Castle.

Mike met his future wife during a training session in Grand Junction, and after dating for a few years, he proposed in front of Niagara Falls.

The two built their first home together and have three children, who Mike enjoys playing basketball with.

In addition to Bank of Colorado, he also worked with Wells Fargo and W.J. Bradley Mortgage Co. before taking a job with California-based Bay Equity Home Loans, with whom he opened branches in Aspen, Basalt and Glenwood Springs.

When he’s not at work, Mike coaches his kids’ sports teams, plays practical jokes on the family and listens to Guns N’ Roses.

Other Glenwood Chamber Gala Awards Top Brass Award: Gould Construction Top Brass New Business of the Year: Johnston | Van Arsdale | Martin (JVAM) Resiliency Award: Valley View Hospital

