Community invited to 3 Mile Creek/Roaring Fork River confluence project open house Saturday

A group of rafters unload to take a break from the rapids at the confluence of 3 Mile Creek and the Roaring Fork River on Thursday afternoon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Another stream confluence in Glenwood Springs besides the big one where the Roaring Fork River meets the Colorado is getting some attention from the city.

City planning officials will host an open house Saturday concerning planning efforts around the confluence of Three Mile Creek and the Roaring Fork River in the south Glenwood area.

The open house will occur on site — just off the Atkinson Trail near where the creek meets the river – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to Glenwood Springs Senior Planner Trent Hyatt, high use of the area has resulted in riparian plant species being unable to thrive, as well as the loss of recreation space.

“What you see there mostly are just beachgoers, picnic goers, pedestrians and bicyclists that are stopping on their routes,” Hyatt said of the uses the area frequently sees. “Anglers obviously use that space a lot, as well as boaters … both recreationally and commercial.”

City staff, as well as members of the project consultant team with Wright Water Engineers, will provide a tour of the area and field questions from residents in attendance at Saturday’s event.

“Really, what got this part of the project underway is that the city applied for and received two separate awards,” Hyatt explained of the Pitkin County Healthy Rivers grants the city received in the amount of $30,000 and $25,000, which has funded the project’s planning efforts thus far.

According to a recent press release, the city hopes to develop a holistic plan that addresses impacts on the area while also providing ecologically diverse and naturally sustainable habitats, improved water quality, trail connectivity and recreational access.

“It’s just an opportunity for folks to show up and view the area, speak with the consultants and then maybe offer up opinions on their ideas of how to better manage the space,” Hyatt said.

The city has also created a survey to gather further input, which one may take at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3Mile.

mabennett@postindependent.com