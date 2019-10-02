Community invited to Bethel Plaza dedication event Friday

Leslie Bethel

Natalia Mills |

The city of Glenwood Springs is inviting people to a lunch and dedication ceremony of Bethel Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the plaza.

Bethel Plaza, which encompasses the area under the Grand Avenue Bridge along Seventh Street, will be dedicated in memory of former Downtown Development Authority executive director, Leslie Bethel.

Bethel died last year following a battle with cancer.

“Leslie loved Glenwood Springs. She had a great vision for downtown and a vision for every detail that you see as you stand under the Grand Avenue Bridge today,” Steve Davis, Glenwood Springs city councilor, said in a news release. “Her fingerprint is on every detail from the elevator towers, the color of the brick and the stone, the railing details to the size of the mortar joints in the stone work.”

Bethel also contributed to the Grand Avenue Bridge project site design and the Seventh Street landscape and hardscape design.

According to the news release, Bethel’s work has set an architectural standard by directing the design for the Ninth Street and Cooper Avenue parking garage and the Glenwood Springs Branch Library.

“It is an honor to see her work come to life,” Davis said. “When we were offered the task of naming this gathering place there was no question but to forever refer to is as Bethel Plaza.”