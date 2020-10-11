Community Invited to Virtual Issues and Answers Forum October 15 beginning at 5 p.m.

Want to hear direct from this year’s local candidates?

You’ll have the opportunity to do so virtually at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 for this year’s Issues and Answers Forum. The forum will be hosted on Zoom, a video conferencing platform, and the link will be available next week.

The forum is presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Colorado West Broadcasting (KMTS). The event will be recorded and translated in Spanish.

Ron Milhorn, news director of Colorado West Broadcasting/KMTS Radio, will act as moderator.

Attendees can expect to learn about the local ballot measures as well as Amendment B, Proposition 114, and Proposition 118. Candidates participating include Garfield County Commissioners District 2 and District 3; Colorado House of Representatives District 57; Colorado State Senate District 8; and State Board of Education.

Fill out the Google Form here to submit candidate questions.