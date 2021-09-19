Community profile: Ivan Jackson works to keep LIFT-UP in the mix to address local food insecurity

New Lift-Up Director Ivan Jackson fills a cooler with perishable food items at the Rifle Lift-Up store before it goes out for distribution.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Ivan Jackson joined LIFT-UP as its new executive director in August.

Originally from London, Jackson worked in the Boulder area prior to coming to Garfield County and brings a long history of working within communities in the nonprofit sector. His primary focus until now has been on youth athletic programs.

Jackson has resided in the United States for more than 25 years, most recently outside of Boulder.

He and his wife Kate have a blended family of six children.

LIFT-UP, which stands for Life Interfaith Team on Unemployment and Poverty, has been serving Garfield County and the greater Roaring Fork Valley region for going on 40 years.

What brought you to the United States/Colorado?

I was provided the opportunity to work for a nonprofit youth athletics program in the USA about 25 years ago.

Education background?

Business Administration degree

Family?

Hobbies?

Hiking with the family.

What drew you to working in the nonprofit sector?

Giving back to communities, especially after what we have been through over the past 18 months. The pandemic made me realize how lucky I am and we are as a family. The idea of helping people survive on a daily basis seemed very important and a task I wanted to undertake.

What experiences prepared you for your current role with LIFT-UP?

I have a long history of working within communities in the nonprofit sector, mainly focused on youth athletic and mentoring programs. I have been an executive director for 10 years.

What are your goals for the organization?

To build on the excellent work and reputation that the staff and board at LIFT-UP has developed for nearly 40 years to reduce food insecurity within the “valley.”

Any parallels/contrasts between poverty in the UK and here in the U.S. you can talk about?

Unfortunately food insecurity exists within the UK as well as the US, but when living in the UK I was not involved in trying to solve the problem.

Any observations during the pandemic that we can learn from in terms of providing basic needs?

During the pandemic, food insecurity increased dramatically and the response to address these needs from the community was remarkable. Continuing to work with the community and to continue to raise the awareness of food insecurity is essential if we are to help solve the ongoing problem.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.