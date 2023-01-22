Community profile: Redpoint brings quality of life and a well-needed outpatient addiction recovery to the Roaring Fork Valley 

The Redpoint Center's Donnie Hagenbart, Jay Fullam, Sylvie Lam and Rodney Long sit inside their office on Thursday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Sometimes people joke that the only thing to do in the winter is drink, but most people who live in the Roaring Fork Valley know how far from the truth that is.

There is such an abundance of activities in the region that it is almost an ideal place to spend sober. Donnie Hagenbart not only understood that from personal experience but chose to help others with the Glenwood Springs backdrop.

“Our problem is life and our solution is drugs and alcohol,” Hagenbart said. “So how do we find a new solution to life?”

Hagenbart started his journey in the valley going to Jaywalker Lodge in Carbondale for recovery and sobriety in 2010. Since that time, Hagenbart stayed in recovery — with a lot of help from outdoor recreational sports.

He spent a lot of time on the Front Range and eventually opened an intensive outpatient facility in Longmont called Redpoint Center. Now he hopes to pay it forward in the Roaring Fork Valley and bring a branch of the outpatient center to Glenwood Springs.

“To be honest with you, the people we see are everyday people like you and me that are struggling behind closed doors,” Hagenbart said.

Hagenbart said he has had the privilege of living a happy, healthy life, in big part due to his time with Jaywalker but also because of the time he spent in this valley. The valley and all it has to offer made it easy to find quality of life and outlets that made his life more beneficial than it was when he was drinking.

Jay Fullam takes a tissue from Sylvie Lam at the Redpoint Center in Glenwood Springs on Thursday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Helping others is the other aspect that makes sobriety easier and fulfilling.

He said that while he’s helping others, he’s not thinking about his problems. Focusing on that person becomes the main priority.

“That’s kind of like the cheat code of recovery and sobriety is once we start helping other people,” Hagenbart said. “Our problems get a little bit smaller.”

He said the first main goal of Redpoint is to help people find a community. Alcoholism and addiction is lonely and isolating. And for most, the initial steps for sobriety are typically done in seclusion.

“The idea with Redpoint is that we’re going to be someone’s number one, their community, a group of individuals who are struggling with very similar things,” he said. “Let’s try and do it with the 10 other people who are sitting around the circle and group therapy with me, because we can do this.”

The number two priority for Redpoint is helping people with whatever struggles they might be working through in their heads.

Whether it’s trauma therapy, couples’ therapy, depression, anxiety and whatever else that might be an additional barrier for people.

For Hagenbart and his clinicians, they all realize that addiction recovery is not a one size fits all, and therefore they offer specialized therapy for each individual patient.

Some of the patients he sees are just average people struggling privately, some are transitioning out of inpatient situations and trying to reassemble into society, and some are even struggling with an addiction to marijuana.

“Typically, they can have a full-time job and they typically have family involved, and all of the wheels have not fallen off yet,” he said.

Marijuana and even possible psychosis has been a new issue he has noticed with younger people under the age of 24. He said 20% of his patients between the ages of 18-24 in Longmont are struggling with marijuana addiction, and that is disheartening for him since their brains are not fully developed yet.

At the end of the day, people need solutions to their emotions and their problems, and they need something to remind them to continue to live. Hagenbart wants to be the person who helps people with those solutions when substances become their problems.

“Those ups and downs of life, every single person is going to experience those,” he said. “The healthy way to experience loss and grief and excitement is to be in it. Sometimes we’re going to be sad and sometimes that’s just what we need to experience for a little, instead of pushing all these emotions away.”

The front door of the Redpoint Center in Glenwood Springs opens on Thursday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

