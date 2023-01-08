Community profile: The man behind many smiles in the Roaring Fork Valley is retiring 

Dr. Jack Hilty works at his computer in his corner office in Glenwood Springs

Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

After 38 years of molding smiles in Glenwood Springs and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, orthodontist Dr. Jack Hilty is retiring.

Now, instead of teeth, he’ll be sculpting marble as a hobby and reshaping his plans for a relaxing retirement.

“It felt like the right time, you know?” he said. “I love my work, and everything but there are other things to do and that’s kind of what I’m looking at.”

Hilty is retiring from his orthodontics practice in Glenwood Springs and leaving it in the hands of another regional orthodontist practice out of Eagle County — Dustin Roden-Johnson.

“I felt like he really understands the area, coming from Eagle,” Hilty said. “I think you would have to want to live in a small town. I wasn’t anxious to get somebody moving here from a city.”

The sunshiny corner office at Ninth Street and Cooper Avenue that acted as the flagship location for his other locations in Carbondale and Aspen will soon begin a slow transition through March.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Hilty said. “So, I really want to make sure people are happy with the transition and everything goes well because I’m gonna see them around.”

Dr. Jack Hilty stands next to one of his patients in the Glenwood Springs office

Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

Hilty does plan to continue living in the valley, and spend his retirement enjoying all of the outdoor amenities. He said that being outdoors in Colorado is one of the main reasons he moved here, appreciating everything from skiing to golf.

He’s excited for more time to enjoy them.

“Instead of going to do three days a week, I’ll be doing seven days a week,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

Post Independent reporter Cassandra Ballard can be reached at cballard@postindependent.com or 970-384-9131.