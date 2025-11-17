Composing history: Rifle musician to premiere new work celebrating his hometown

For Rifle resident Ian Pasternak, composing isn’t just a craft — it’s the way he maps his emotional world.

Although he hated band when he joined in fifth grade, his early disdain quickly turned into a passion for composing.

“When I joined band in fifth grade, I hated it,” Pasternak said. “Then one day I learned that there were other instruments aside from the standard (band instruments). I learned about the tuba, bass clarinet, contrabass clarinet, etc. and I wanted to conquer them all.

“That led into composition because it allowed me to actually play with those instruments from an almost godlike (perspective), if you want to really be exaggerative and metaphorical,” he added.

His creative process usually begins at the piano or on the bass.

“Sometimes I’ll get an idea where I ask myself ‘What would this sound like?’ and I play it on the piano and it develops,” Pasternak said. “I’ll keep on playing on the piano and add something new.”

Each piece in his portfolio — about 15 so far — serves as a timestamp reflecting his inner world. But for Pasternak, this doesn’t feel like a choice; he sees himself as a conduit for the music and a tool of creation.

Completing a composition for the first time as a seventh grader felt euphoric. I was bending sound to my will,” Pasternak said.

His initial identity as a composer was what he describes as “a megalomaniac” — it was a way for him to create and control sound.

Pasternak’s last performance operating under the megalomaniac mindset was a Valentine’s Day premiere of “Serenot,” (the opposite of serenade), during his freshman year of high school.

“It is literally just a repeated scale on the piano with the pedal held down,” Pasternak said. “I owned the entire room — from having every other performance be a love song to that.

“That was the most inspiring performance in my life, because my expression of being a freshman in high school who was mad a lot of the time, everyone else felt it,” he added. “From an expressionist point of view, I can really make other people feel what I feel.”

He became fascinated by chaos and found himself in a “very long existential crisis about who and what I was and what on earth I was doing here,” he said. His compositions followed suit, becoming increasingly chaotic.

“It helped me navigate through all the chaos — I was just writing what I acknowledged,” Pasternak said. “Insane transitions, lots of speed, weird chords. It was speaking about an approach to life, not in a meta way, but in a ‘I’m being consumed whole’ way.”

In 2023, Pasternak began working at Glenwood Music , where he is now an instrument repair technician.

“I get to be the band kid that gives reason for the band kids to exist outside of the teacher,” Pasternak said. “Who’s going to provide the instruments? Who’s going to make sure the instruments are actually working? That’s what I enjoy most about it.”

In late 2024, his compositional interests shifted dramatically.

Many of his recent creations are inspired by his travels, including “No Name,” which is dedicated to his late mother, Stephanie Pasternak, and inspired by the town.

“I started to shift towards a more sincere approach or a more post-ironic approach where I started using towns as a muse,” he said. “My first composition in this case was ‘No Name.'”

“We Were Small Out There,” inspired by the desert around Rangley, represents his attempt to write the “ultimate” Coloradoan piece while addressing the state’s darker history, the bleak reality of rising costs and the haunting beauty of the region.

“It’s a lot of extraction from the earth and it has the whole manifest destiny history,” Pasternak said. “It’s very bitter, very, very dark. Now the whole state is pretty much a tourist state, and a lot of the locals…We’re going to get priced out.

“This is my expressive attempt to fight back and acknowledge this fight,” he added. “We Were Small Out There” actually represents being out of control with much larger entities, such as housing economics, such as the Ute facing white men, for example, but it’s also past tense, because we’re pretty much eating the earth up.”

Symphony in the Valley , a local nonprofit, has premiered about a dozen of Pasternak’s pieces since he joined in 2019. This year, he earned a paid position as the symphony’s composer in residence and librarian.

Seeing the group rehearse his music feels “very haunting,” he said. “It’s like I’m seeing myself spread through different people, fragmented. But it’s also incredibly cool.”

On Dec. 6 and 7, another of his pieces — “Hometown Holiday” — will premiere during Symphony in the Valley’s upcoming concert, “Sugar Plums and Sleigh Bells — A Colorado Christmas.”

“I’m doing something historic within Rifle,” Pasternak said. “I am celebrating Rifle, which is one of the most under celebrated (places), but Rifle, in my opinion, is the prettiest town I’ve ever been.”

The piece is a homage to growing up in Rifle and the joy of the holiday season.

“(Hometown Holiday) is a culmination of everything — it’s a piece about memory because I grew up in Rifle,” Pasternak said. “I was trying to write an essay on joy, so it’s very much in line with…having a hard time understanding my existence.

“What does it mean to be happy?” he added. “I thought about it and I still have no idea, but I can at least report what I found through music because I can’t put it into words.”

Pasternak captures the building anticipation and fleeting excitement of Christmas through upbeat tempos, unusual meters and developing repetitive structures. In addition to expressing joy, the piece reflects the anxiety of trying to hold onto it.

“Humans never evolved to actually experience joy for prolonged periods of time, and so what the piece is about is trying to maintain that joy without it falling apart,” Pasternak said. “My muse was growing up in Rifle and the importance of the holidays, which, as a young kid, were the most enjoyable part of my existence.”

Pasternak looks forward to sharing his music while honoring his community in the upcoming premiere.

“I am incredibly honored to be where I am and able to express what I’m discussing here through music,” Pasternak told the Post Independent.

“If I lived anywhere else, I would have never had this opportunity,” he later added.