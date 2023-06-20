Consensus in: Serving beer is more fun than serving on Glenwood Springs City Council

Mayor Ingrid Wussow places a beer down as Councilor Marco Dehm talks to previous Mayor Matt Steckler.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

How many mayors does it take to pour a beer?

“At least 15,” said Charlie Willman, previous Glenwood Springs mayor pro tem. He was serving beers during Strawberry Days on Saturday. “We have to pass it around and fill it a little bit at a time.”

For Strawberry Days this year, there weren’t that many mayors serving beer, but that necessity for teamwork was very apparent.

Greg Jeung smiles at people at Strawberry Days Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

“This is a strong group,” Mayor Ingrid Wusow said.

Previous and current mayors, mayors pro tem and City Council members all came together to serve beer for Strawberry Days for the first time — and it was all due to Wussow.

She said she’s served beer in the Strawberry Days beer tent for multiple years, along with other volunteer positions, but the beer tent was her favorite. So she made it an event.

All of the previous council members who came back for the beer-serving reunion enjoyed seeing familiar faces, remembering the days they were on City Council and enjoying the aspect of working together again -– but in a much more relaxed environment.

“It’s nice to see people that I used to know,” said previous Mayor Bruce Christiansen. “I was on the council with Matt (Steckler) for a few years, Paula (Stepp) was my neighbor and I used to buy a cinnamon roll from Ingrid every morning.”

Each current and previous City Council members all said they enjoyed serving beer more than Council, except Kathryn (Trauger) Taggart, simply because it’s easier, but easier in the sense that beer can make everyone happy, while City Council decisions don’t have the same reliability.

You can’t make everyone happy when serving on Council, no matter how hard you try, Stepp and previous Councilor Greg Jueng said.

Previous and current City Council members serve beer at Strawberry Days. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

“You get to meet all these people and they’re all in a good mood and happy to see you,” Willman said. “I appreciated the citizens coming in and talking to us at Council too, but it’s fun to see them in this environment.”

Councilor Erin Zalinski, who just started her first term, said the same so far, but admitted she’s been serving beer for a good portion of her life, but she is not lacking in feeling fulfilled from her work for the city so far.

“It’s such an educational opportunity,” Zalinski said. “I like that engagement between decision makers and the people who are impacted by it, and seeing that work has been my favorite thing so far.”

Taggart said she did enjoy serving on Council more, but she really enjoyed serving beer at Strawberry Days because it reminded her of when she worked with her fellow councilors.

“We did some major projects and it was just feeling like you are accomplishing something,” Taggart said. “Feeling like you’re making a contribution to the city, to do something for the city I love.”

She wasn’t alone. They all seemed to love their work on Council, reminiscing on the days they did work for the city.

“I miss the camaraderie of the council members, and I miss the challenge of getting people to meet in the middle and get things done,” Christiansen said. “I thought we were really good at that.”

Everyone serving in the tent agreed with Wussow saying her favorite part about both was knowing she is serving her hometown.

“I enjoy serving and volunteering,” Jueng said. “I think my middle name is helpful, I like to be helpful. I feel self-worth and value.”

Jueng said challenges for Council have become harder than they were when he served, with housing being a big one he could have easily predicted. But he thinks it’s a strong group of people serving on Council and seeking solutions.

Steckler agreed.

Erin Zalinski and Kathryn Taggart help people at Strawberry Days. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

“I miss being involved in the city, but I’m glad that there’s younger people that are willing to get involved and support our community,” Steckler said. “I think there’s lots of different viewpoints, but I think (the current Council) work together well, and they can drive good decisions for the city.”

Other members might have been geeking out a little over working with their predecessors.

Councilor Marco Dehm said, for him, it’s “epic” following members like Steckler, Christiansen and Taggart on the Planning and Zoning commission and Council.

“What they have done in the past is facilitate a group and bring a group together to make consensus and great decisions,” Dehm said. “I look up to them.”

Zalinski is excited to be learning, especially under Wussow, who she said is a strong communicator and great listener and an overall good voice for the community.