Conservation program hosting bilingual guided hike at Rifle Arch this Saturday

Hannah Hoetmer and Steven Conter from the Eagle area start the hike the Rifle Arch Trail for an afternoon of climbing in 2021.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A conservation nonprofit is hosting a guided hike in both Spanish and English at Rifle Arch to celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day, a news release states.

Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop and its subsection Defiende Nuestra Tierra, which builds and deepens relationships in the Hispanic community, are slated to host the hike at 9 a.m. Saturday. To get to the Rifle Arch parking lot — 11124-12614 Government Road — head north on Colorado Highway 13 from Rifle. It’s on the right side.

On the hike, participants will have the opportunity to learn about public lands and how to advocate for them, the work Wilderness Workshop is doing to protect these places and how the Defiende program is working to make public lands more accessible, the release states.

The event is free and bilingual.

“On this family-friendly hike we’ll both celebrate Colorado’s incredible public lands and take in the views of some amazing landscapes including the Roan Plateau and wildlands of the Colorado River Valley, that we’re working to protect from fossil fuel development,” Defiende Nuestra Tierra Director Omar Sarabia said in the release. “I hope you’ll join to learn more about why protected public lands are good for people, water, wildlife, and the climate.”

To register, visit https://wilderness-workshop.salsalabs.org/copubliclandsday2022/index.html or the Defiende Nuestra Tierra Facebook page .