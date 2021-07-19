Construction at Sayre Park underway

Construction crews work to tear out the old basketball courts at Sayre Park.

Construction of new basketball courts and other improvements at Sayre Park began Monday, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news release.

The northwest corner of the park surrounding the basketball courts will be closed through Labor Day for construction, though pedestrian and bike access will remain open with minor detours.

Monday’s work is the beginning of phase one of Sayre Park Improvements and includes deconstruction of the old basketball court and re-grading the site to address the drop-off adjacent to the court and construction of three new sports courts, installation of Americans with Disabilities curb ramps and pathways, a new drinking fountain with bottle filler, landscaping, irrigation efficiency modifications, new court lighting, wayfinding signage, spectator benches, and an improved stairway to the mid-level fields.

“We are excited to start making improvements to this well-loved core park that is such a wonderful amenity in our community. We hope the improvements will be an outlet for people of all abilities to be physically and mentally active with friends and neighbors,” Parks & Recreation Director Brian Smith stated in the release.

The city has partnered with Game On Camps and Hoop d’Ville as primary stakeholders in the project for fundraising efforts and Grand River Construction is providing approximately 60% of the phase I project construction costs pro-bono, the release states.

The city was also awarded a $25,000 federal grant for portions of the project.

“Sayre Park Improvements were developed through public input from the 2019 Sayre Park Master Plan Project and are guided by the 2016 Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” the release states.

“These phased improvements will address ADA accessibility throughout the park, improve safety, upgrade the playground, replace deteriorated systems and facilities, and replace the sports courts.”

