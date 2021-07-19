Construction at Sayre Park underway
Construction of new basketball courts and other improvements at Sayre Park began Monday, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news release.
The northwest corner of the park surrounding the basketball courts will be closed through Labor Day for construction, though pedestrian and bike access will remain open with minor detours.
Monday’s work is the beginning of phase one of Sayre Park Improvements and includes deconstruction of the old basketball court and re-grading the site to address the drop-off adjacent to the court and construction of three new sports courts, installation of Americans with Disabilities curb ramps and pathways, a new drinking fountain with bottle filler, landscaping, irrigation efficiency modifications, new court lighting, wayfinding signage, spectator benches, and an improved stairway to the mid-level fields.
“We are excited to start making improvements to this well-loved core park that is such a wonderful amenity in our community. We hope the improvements will be an outlet for people of all abilities to be physically and mentally active with friends and neighbors,” Parks & Recreation Director Brian Smith stated in the release.
The city has partnered with Game On Camps and Hoop d’Ville as primary stakeholders in the project for fundraising efforts and Grand River Construction is providing approximately 60% of the phase I project construction costs pro-bono, the release states.
The city was also awarded a $25,000 federal grant for portions of the project.
“Sayre Park Improvements were developed through public input from the 2019 Sayre Park Master Plan Project and are guided by the 2016 Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” the release states.
“These phased improvements will address ADA accessibility throughout the park, improve safety, upgrade the playground, replace deteriorated systems and facilities, and replace the sports courts.”
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Glenwood Springs city attorney, mayor warn of airport ballot initiative consequences
A proposed ballot initiative making the rounds that is meant to preserve the Glenwood Springs Airport is raising questions and concerns from Glenwood Springs city officials over possible unintended consequences.