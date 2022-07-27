Construction coming to West Second Street in Rifle

Rifle City Council unanimously awarded a bid July 20 to undergo constructive rehabilitation efforts on West Second Street. Work includes improving drainage, revamping roadway and beautification efforts.

The bid — $569,226 — was awarded to Rifle-based Frontier Paving Inc. and came in $56,923 less than the estimate offered by the second bidder.

Rifle Civil Engineer Craig Spaulding also told the council Frontier’s bid came in within 3% of the original engineer estimate.

“That estimate was done early this year, so I was actually concerned that they were going to be much more than 3% over my estimate,” he said. “But we were very pleased with the number.”

Spaulding told council construction will begin after the city receives an asphalt shipment. This could happen within three weeks, with project completion anticipated for the end of October.

Spaulding also said traffic flaggers will be deployed to orchestrate single-lane traffic on West Second Street. The street will also temporarily close down during excavation and paving periods.

“There are impacts expected, but we’ll have to talk to businesses there to make sure we coordinate,” he said.

The city originally began project designs for West Second Street in 2014. But the project was tabled due to budget constraints, according to city documents.

In May, however, the city received a $150,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, which helps fund 24% of total project cost.

Rifle Public Works Director Brian Prunty said since the project was originally conceived eight years ago, “it fits within the scope” of the city budget and wasn’t an effort thrown around at the last moment.

“I think it definitely enhances our downtown area and will encourage development there,” he said.

West Second Street, considered a prime development space, has sat unimproved for some time now. The downtown Rifle roadway is occupied by just one business to its north and a dirt parking lot to its south.

Meanwhile, a laundry service used to operate on West Second Street but closed down in the mid 2000s, city documents state.

But this part of Second Street has also recently received interest to develop. Namely, Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group proposed in January developing a 50-unit affordable housing complex that, per city code, would also include commercial units on the first floor. Nothing so far has come of that proposed development since then.

City staff said there’s potential to attract more prospective developers to West Second Street if infrastructure is improved and the block is beautified.