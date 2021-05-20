Construction in Glenwood Springs on pace with previous years

Glenwood Springs building is on track to keep pace with previous years, according to city spokesman Bryana Starbuck.

“There are a few bigger residential projects that are currently working their way through the planning process or are under construction or will begin construction soon this year,” Starbuck said.

The533 building permits applied for in 2019 came to a total valuation of $59.06 million.

The 349 building permits applied for in 2020 came to a total valuation of $33.52 million.

The valuation total for 2019 was also much higher than the total in 2020 due in part to two major building projects in Glenwood Springs.

“When comparing the valuation numbers between 2019 and 2020, part of that difference can be connected to two projects, the Valley View Hospital power plant project and the City Market remodel,” Starbuck said.

Not all building permits are approved or constructed, Starbuck said.

“Our system can produce reports that show all of the building permits that have been applied for. We put them into the system when someone submits them, so there will be permits that people apply for that are never approved or constructed,” Starbuck said.

“Overall, while we did see an increase in planning applications in 2020, comparative building permits have been fairly steady between each year.”

Starbuck said there is a trend of increased applications for larger residential developments, including single-family and multi-family residences.

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen a general increase in applications for solar voltaic systems,” Starbuck said.

So far this year, the city has received 13 building permit applications for solar voltaic systems.

The city also received a building permit application in January for a $16.5 million multi-family building with 89 residential units and one story of parking near Wulfsohn Road and East Meadows.

Building permit applications received by the city in 2021: January: 22 building applications with a total estimated valuation of $18.03 million February: 31 building applications with a total estimated valuation of $884,406 March: 36 building applications with a total estimated valuation of $920,280 April: 42 building applications with a total estimated valuation of $1.21 million

