Contested races set for three Roaring Fork School Board seats

There will be a contest for three seats on the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education in November, though not all the names will be on the ballot.

According to the district’s elections official, Angie Davlyn, based on candidate filings by the Aug. 30 deadline, two challengers will be joining incumbent Shane Larson in vying for the District D (north and west Glenwood areas) seat.

The other two candidates who filed nominating petitions are Amy Connerton and Jasmin Ramirez.

Two candidates each filed valid nominating petitions for the District B (west Carbondale and west of the Highway 82 corridor), and District C (south Glenwood and Spring Valley/west Missouri Heights area), seats. They are Natalie Torres and Maureen Stepp, respectively.

Two additional candidates also filed their intentions to run for the Districts B and C seats, but did not turn in enough valid signatures, Davlyn said. As a result, those candidates, Matthew Cova and Molly Peterson will be official write-in candidates for those respective seats.

The current District C representative on the school board, Mary Elizabeth Geiger, is not running for re-election. And, the District B seat was left vacant in June when former board member Matt Hamilton moved from the area and resigned from the board.

Local school board seats will be decided in the Nov 5 election.

