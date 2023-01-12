Contested races starting to shape up for April Glenwood City Council election

With four seats open in the April 4 Glenwood Springs City Council election, there is already talk and preparation for who will be running, including at least one contested race.

Of the seven council seats, openings include an at-large seat, along with Wards 1, 3 and 4.

As of Thursday, the at-large seat currently held by Councilor Tony Hershey has not had anyone sign an affidavit to run for the position, including Hershey. The previous owner of Treadz, Erin Zalinski, has confirmed that she will be running for the at-large position but has not yet turned in her petition signatures and signed the affidavit.

Hershey is still undecided on whether to run or not.

In Ward 4, Councilor Paula Stepp has confirmed she will not be running again, but longtime resident Mitchell Weimer announced last week that he plans to run for the open position. He is also yet to have an affidavit signed with the city. Ward 4 includes the areas east and west of Grand Avenue near Sayre Park.

Weimer is a veteran, a member of the Glenwood Springs Planning & Zoning Commission and a Lift-Up volunteer. In his personal life, he is a husband and a management consultant.

He said in an email announcement that he wants to focus on quality of life, smart growth and economic resiliencel.

Ward 1 Councilor Maro Dehm and Ward 3 Councilor Charlie Willman have both signed their affidavits and intend to run for additional terms.

Willman faces a challenge from former Planning and Zoning Commission member and Imagine Glenwood co-founder Sumner Schachter.

Willman has been on council since 2019 and represents Ward 3 (downtown east of Grand Avenue). He was a member and chairperson for the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority from 2008 to 2016. He also served as a member of the city’s Financial Advisory Board and Transportation Commission from 2018 to 2019.

Currently, Willman is also a board member of the Colorado Municipal League and serves on its Budget and Management Committee and its Diversity and Housing Subcommittees.

He acts as a council liaison for the Financial Advisory Board, the Tourism Promotion Board, an alternate for the Downtown Development Authority, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Board of Directors and the Colorado Municipal League

Willman said he wants to focus his statement on vision, service and compassion. One of his main points to touch on was looking to create a strong strategic plan to go with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

Schachter has turned in his affidavit to run for council in Ward 3 against Willman.

Schachter is a co-founder along with Diane Renolds of Imagine Glenwood, a local civic engagement group. He has also been a member of the Glenwood Springs Housing Commission and the Glenwood ad hoc committee that was formed to create the 2C ballot initiative last year.

He is also a member of the steering committee for the Glenwood Springs Comprehensive Plan and was a former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for years. He also served on the Roaring Fork District school board.

Schachter said he wants to serve Glenwood and its residents as a natural next step in his long-serving history and love for the community.

Dehm has not had anyone who has come forward either to voice a desire to run against him, nor has anyone signed an affidavit in Ward 1 (downtown west of Grand and Midland corridor south to 27th Street) to challenge him.

Dehm has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2003 with multiple terms as chairman. He currently acts as a council liaison for the Downtown Development Authority and is an alternate for the Arts and Culture Board.

The deadline to turn in petitions and a signed affidavit to run for City Council is Jan. 23.