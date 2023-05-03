Conversations occurring over Garfield Re-2 superintendent’s future, official confirms

Garfield Re-2 School Dstrict Superintendent Heather Grumley, and Assistant Superintndent Lisa Pierce stay dry during a brief rain shower Saturday with the help of umbrellas.

It was reported last week — perhaps prematurely — that Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumly is considering leaving the district.

While discussing committee reports during an April 26 school board meeting, Board President Tony May mentioned the district needs a plan to replace Grumley.

“I appreciate your service to our community and our district,” May said of Grumley. “Folks, it’s not an easy job.”

On July 1, 2022, Grumley was given a $41,000 raise in pay and now makes $200,000 per year. Her contract expires after the 2023-24 school year.

Heather Grumley

Grumley, a longtime servant of the district, didn’t actually say anything about leaving the district during the meeting. The district also told the Citizen Telegram on Friday that no official decisions have been made.

“Grumley’s contract runs through the 2023-24 school year,” Director of Communications Theresa Hamilton said. “She and the board are currently wrapping up the review process for this year and will continue to have conversations about their future relationship.”

Hamilton also said these are joint decisions that will continue to be had between the Board and Grumley through the negotiation process in the fall. Grumley and the Board will continue to maintain their focus on the implementation of the strategic plan for the 2023-24 school year.