Conversations occurring over Garfield Re-2 superintendent’s future, official confirms
It was reported last week — perhaps prematurely — that Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumly is considering leaving the district.
While discussing committee reports during an April 26 school board meeting, Board President Tony May mentioned the district needs a plan to replace Grumley.
“I appreciate your service to our community and our district,” May said of Grumley. “Folks, it’s not an easy job.”
On July 1, 2022, Grumley was given a $41,000 raise in pay and now makes $200,000 per year. Her contract expires after the 2023-24 school year.
Grumley, a longtime servant of the district, didn’t actually say anything about leaving the district during the meeting. The district also told the Citizen Telegram on Friday that no official decisions have been made.
“Grumley’s contract runs through the 2023-24 school year,” Director of Communications Theresa Hamilton said. “She and the board are currently wrapping up the review process for this year and will continue to have conversations about their future relationship.”
Hamilton also said these are joint decisions that will continue to be had between the Board and Grumley through the negotiation process in the fall. Grumley and the Board will continue to maintain their focus on the implementation of the strategic plan for the 2023-24 school year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.