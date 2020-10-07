Cooler temps to prevail in Garfield County next week

Signs of fall are already visible along the Roaring Fork River on Wednesday evening. The weather is expected to follow in kind next week, with forecasts calling for a drop to average or below-average temperatures.

Fall weather is on the way Sunday.

Forecasts are calling for rain and cold temperatures in the area following a few more days of warm weather through Saturday.

The amount of precipitation is uncertain, but it would likely include snow up high.

“There’s certainly going to be a storm system passing through late this weekend into early next week. … I’m sure there’s a chance of snow at some of the higher elevations,” said Mark Miller, meteorologist with the national Weather Service in Grand Junction.

The volume of precipitation is difficult to predict this far out.

“The trend has been backing off over the last 24 hours or so. … The short answer is yes, there is a chance of snow, but I don’t think it will be a whole lot,” Miller said.

What is far more certain is that next week will be a lot colder than this week.

“It’s a pretty strong cold front that’ll be going through. That’s one of the more high-confidence aspects of the forecast: a pretty significant cool-down behind this system regardless of how much precipitation it produces. We’ll be going from temperatures that are largely above-average to right at average or even a few degrees below,” Miller said. “We’ll actually get some fall-like weather.”

Despite the change in the weather it won’t be much of a storm.

“It looks like it will be a minor type of event,” Miller said.

So is it time to wax the skis?

“I don’t think it will be enough snow to officially start off ski season but it’s at least a reminder that ski season is coming,” Miller said with a chuckle.

