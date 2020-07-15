Cooler weather could help crews fight fire west of Denver

In this photo provided by Robert Brown, a wildfire burns west of Evergreen, Colo., Monday, July 13, 2020. No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported. It's not yet clear what caused the fire. Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, says three evacuation orders were issued for “well over a thousand homes.” (Robert Brown via AP)

Colorado Wildfire



DENVER (AP) — Firefighters are hoping to take advantage of cooler weather on Tuesday to stop the spread of a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in the foothills west of Denver.

The Elephant Butte Fire started Monday afternoon and is burning in rugged and steep terrain west of Evergreen. No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

Three evacuation orders were issued for “well over a thousand homes”, Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire had burned less than a square mile (less than a quarter of a square kilometer) as of Monday.