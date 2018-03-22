Copper Mountain launches REI ‘Four Pack’ ski option for 2018-19 season

Beginning next year, REI members will have to pay a bit less for four days of skiing at Copper Mountain Resort.

Next season, Copper Mountain will offer a special $189 "Four Pack" option for REI members to ski or ride four times at the resort. The option is $20 cheaper than the resort's standard "Four Pack" option for four days of skiing and riding at the resort, which will be $209 next year. The pass went on sale on Tuesday.

The option for the 2018-19 season comes a year after Copper Mountain and the outdoor recreation retail cooperative launched the "REI Adventure Station" physical store at the resort this past ski season. The store's opening came in the wake of the grand opening of the REI store in Dillon.

For skiers and snowboarders who aren't currently REI members but sign up as co-op members through the resort's REI Four Pack option, they will receive the lifetime REI membership and the pass at a $189 price.

The REI Four Pack pass will also be a REI-branded pass that offers free belt waxes at participating Colorado REI stores and the same perks that standard Copper Mountain Four Pack and unlimited season passholders receive.

"Copper Mountain is a perfect place to explore the alpine wilderness through REI's Adventure Station — snowshoeing with family, trying winter fat biking or socializing with friends on one of our happy hour excursions," said Rebecca Bear, director of outdoor experiences at REI. "It's the only place you can do a lift assisted snowshoe Peak Ascent with sweeping views of the Tenmile and Gore mountain ranges."