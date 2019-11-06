Fresh powder blankets terrain at Copper Mountain Resort.

File / Tripp Fay / Special to The Daily

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — The American Eagle lift will start spinning at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, kicking off the ski and snowboard season at Copper Mountain Resort.

The ski area will open with three lifts, including Easy Rider and Excelerator, and five trails, including Ptarmigan, Rhapsody, Main Vein, Fairplay and Easy Rider, according to a news release.

The 90 acres of terrain set to open will provide trails for all ability levels in addition to a Woodward Pop-Up park on Lower Bouncer, which is expected to have one jump and about a dozen features.

Tickets for opening weekend are $97 when purchased in advance online or $119 at the window. On Monday, Nov. 11, Copper will offer $60 lift tickets for Veterans Day. Those discounted tickets are available in advance online.

There also will be live music and giveaways throughout the weekend.