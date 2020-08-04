Corby Anderson to take over as new director of Carbondale’s KDNK radio

Corby Anderson

Longtime Roaring Fork Valley resident and radio voice Corby Anderson has been selected to take the helm of community radio station KDNK in Carbondale, and the first station chief with the title of executive director.

The announcement came in a Tuesday press release from the station’s Board of Directors and follows a nationwide search to replace former General Manager Gavin Dahl, who stepped down in June due to a family move.

“The board expanded the station’s leadership role from general manager to executive director because we felt that the title would better reflect KDNK’s community service beyond being purely a radio station,” Board Secretary Chris Hassig said in the release.

Anderson is a 2006 graduate of Appalachian State University, where he earned a BA in TV and Radio Broadcasting and minored in Media Studies. He is a former news host, sportscaster, DJ and board members for KDNK, and later was director of Colorado Mountain College’s RadioCMC. He was one of the first teachers hired for CMC’s Isaacson School for New Media, teaching courses in radio, audio, film and video production.

“I’ve been passionate about the power of radio to tell stories, entertain and inform since I was a child, and am deeply honored to be given this opportunity to lead KDNK,” Anderson said in the release. “It is quite literally a dream come true.”

Other changes for the local public radio station and NPR affiliate include naming Amy Hadden Marsh as news director, stepping in for Lucas Turner who will continue as a part-time reporter; and, Raleigh Burleigh will take over public affairs duties, which also had been handled Turner.