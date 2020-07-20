Coroner identifies 2 in fatal crash near Silt

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office released the identification of two of three men killed on July 6 in a fatal head-on crash involving two pickup trucks at Davis Point near Silt.

The driver of the Ford pickup was identified as Isaac Marshall, aged 46, from New Castle. Marshall’s passenger was identified as Keith Wilson, aged 52, from Silt.

The crash occurred July 6 at mile marker 100 on Highway 6 near Silt and involved a 2014 Dodge pickup and 1990 Ford pickup. A fire engulfed both vehicles, limiting the Coroner’s Office from readily identifying the three men who were killed.

The Coroner’s Office has not made a determination on the cause of death on either Mr. Marshall or Mr. Wilson. The manner of death is being investigated as an accident.

According to the release the third male and driver of the Dodge pickup has not been positively identified. The Coroner’s Office has submitted DNA to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for analysis and is waiting for the results before releasing the identity. The Coroner’s Office has circumstantial information on the identity of this person to include a driver’s license being found in the vehicle, information regarding the registered owner of the vehicle, and other circumstantial information.