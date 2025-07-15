Coroner identifies Rifle couple in apparent Grass Mesa murder-suicide

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified two individuals found dead in a Grass Mesa home over the weekend as Ryan Rose, 46, and Melinda Rose, 53, both residents of Rifle.

The deaths followed a domestic violence call that initially brought deputies to the residence in the Grass Mesa area on Saturday evening. According to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 6:39 p.m. to a reported incident between the couple at a home just south of Rifle.

Deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest Ryan Rose on misdemeanor charges including domestic violence, harassment and violation of a protection order. However, he had fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived and could not be located.

Deputies advised Melinda Rose to leave the residence for her safety, but she declined, according to the release. Law enforcement began preparing an arrest warrant.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority received a second call from the residence reporting that Ryan Rose had returned and was involved in a verbal altercation with his wife. The caller said he was attempting to access a firearm before the call disconnected.

Deputies returned to the scene and made exigent entry into the home — a legal action that allows law enforcement to enter without a warrant when there is an immediate threat to life or safety. Inside, they found both individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Melinda Rose was found in the master bedroom and Ryan Rose was located in a recliner in the living room. Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

According to autopsies from the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Rose died from a gunshot wound, and his manner of death is being investigated as suicide. Melinda Rose also died from a gunshot wound, and her death is being investigated as homicide. Investigators were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:28 p.m. and pronounced both individuals dead at 11:20 p.m.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has taken over as lead agency in the ongoing investigation due to its prior involvement with the domestic violence case. The sheriff’s office stated that there is no ongoing public safety threat and noted a history of domestic violence calls involving the couple at the same address.