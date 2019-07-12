Coroner ID’s man who died on Maroon Peak as 61-year-old from Summit County

Maroon Peak as seen from North Maroon Peak in September 2018 near Aspen.

Jason Auslander / The Aspen Times

James Hasse of Summit County was identified as the man who died Wednesday after a 200-foot fall on Maroon Peak, according to the Pitkin County coroner’s office.

Hasse, 61, died of a blunt force head injury, Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said Friday in a news release. The climbing accident happened at approximately 12,600 feet on the standard route of Maroon Peak.

Pitkin County emergency dispatchers were first alerted just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday. Further investigation revealed a climber in a three-person climbing party had fallen about 200 feet and was dead, the release stated.

The “two surviving members of the climbing party were still on the mountain and had attempted to resuscitate the fallen climber but were unsuccessful in their efforts,” the release states.