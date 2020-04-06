Memories & Milestones
Thanks to Julie Olson
Advocate Safehouse Project would like to thank Julie Olson for her 25 years supporting our community and a very important cause. She has touched so many lives, and we sincerely appreciate her for that.
Pam Ruzicka
president, ASP board of directors
Support Local Journalism
Mother and daughter earn black belts together
Recently Joanna Bartnik and daughter Gabriela or “Gabi” Bartnik earned their black belts in the Western Tang Soo Do Federation in a testing held at the Brian Mable Karate school in Glenwood Springs. The test was part of the spring gathering of clinics and tests held by the WTSDF each March in Glenwood Springs. Congratulations to Joanna and Gabi on a job well done.
