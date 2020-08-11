Cottonwood Pass remains closed, turned-over truck recovery postponed

Gypsum local Adrian Hughes snapped this photo of an Amazon truck that tipped over on Cottonwood Pass.

Adrian Hughes/Special to the Daily

Cottonwood Pass between Gypsum and the Cattle Creek area north of Carbondale remains closed to through traffic, and is only open to local passenger vehicles.

Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said officers from Eagle and Garfield counties Tuesday were stationed at the entrances on both sides of the pass. Officers were stopping commercial vehicles and ordering them to turn around.

One large truck, hauling for Amazon, flipped on its side on the Garfield County side of the pass in the early-morning hours Tuesday.

The truck was scheduled to be hauled off the pass Tuesday evening, but Trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado State Patrol wrote in an email just after 5 p.m. that the recovery of the tractor-trailer had been called off for safety reasons. The timeframe for when it will be recovered is uncertain.