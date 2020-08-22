Cottonwood Pass to reopen Sunday to local traffic only

Critical, local passenger vehicle traffic will be allowed on Cottonwood Pass beginning Sunday.

According to a Garfield County news release, local traffic trips that are allowed include:

Travel to/from work or school.

Travel to/from medical, dental, or veterinary appointments.

Travel to/from other essential businesses or services in Eagle, Garfield or Pitkin counties.

“Only regular passenger vehicles and pick-up trucks will be allowed on Cottonwood Pass without pre-approval,” the release states. “Travelers should be prepared to show proof of their need to travel, such as a work ID card or badge, confirmation of a doctor’s appointment, or a letter from their employer.”

Construction and delivery traffic must make a reservation for times between 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Only vehicles 35 feet or less in length will be allowed.

To request a reservation, complete the form located at https://forms.gle/eNDyTd1QntqJ78Md6 or contact esf1.transportation@eaglecounty.us. Vehicles must be 35 feet in length or less.

The rugged and isolated nature of the road should be factored into any decision to use it.

“Cottonwood Pass is a narrow, winding road with blind corners and a varied road surface that is not designed to accommodate heavy traffic,” the release states. “Officials are asking motorists to refrain from using the pass for discretionary trips for the duration of the I-70 closure.”

Go to http://www.cotrip.org for the most up-to-date information on road conditions and closures.