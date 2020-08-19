Council to discuss sites for affordable housing

Glenwood Springs councilors will discuss affordable housing opportunities on city-owned land during a joint meeting with the Housing Commission on Thursday.

“This is a continuation of a discussion that was occurring with City Council on the feasibility for development on any and all of our city-owned property,” senior planner Hannah Klausman said.

Klausman wanted to make it clear that this meeting is strictly informational.

“This is not an action item where a decision on a particular property is going to be made. This is an initial discussion based on opportunities and constraints of city-owned property for review and discussion only,” she said.

The city of Glenwood Springs owns 119 pieces of property either within or near city limits in Garfield County, according to a staff report prepared for the meeting.

City staff looked more closely at nine of those properties, providing information about development potential, density and constraints on those individual parcels, the report said.

“The Housing Commission reviewed the refined list [of nine properties], and they selected two that they put as their priority but didn’t want to remove any possible sites for City Council review,” Klausman said.

The Housing Commission is recommending two properties for City Council to consider for development of a model/pilot affordable housing project: the Iddings property on Airport Road (0.8 acres) and Eighth Street and Midland Avenue (0.4 acres).

The meeting packet includes a site plan for the Eighth and Midland property with six housing units. Klausman said that plan exists because the property was previously looked at for this same purpose, but the plan would need updating.

As this is still in the early stages, Klausman said that details such as funding for the project and who would be the intended recipients of the housing have not been determined.

“Those specifics have not been worked out yet. We’re hoping to have that discussion on Thursday,” she said.

Public comment could be useful to council.

“If the public sees the sites and wanted to comment or weigh in on some of the aspects that were reviewed that could be helpful at this stage,” Klausman said, adding, “There will be plenty more opportunities for public input moving forward.”

Where the idea ultimately goes is up to City Council, Klausman said.

“We’ll see what council says about how they would or would not like to proceed on this particular topic,” she said.

Council will hear the next in its series of budget presentations at 3:30 p.m., and the affordable housing portion is scheduled for 4:30–5:30 p.m. A regular meeting of City Council is scheduled for 6:15-9:40 p.m. Go to the city’s website for information on how to attend or listen in remotely.

cwertheim@postindependent.com