Councilor Rick Voorhees to resign from City Council

Rick Voorhees is resigning from Glenwood Springs City Council, effective Oct. 15 after the City Council meeting that day. Voorhees has served on council in the Ward 2 seat since April 2017.

“I’m leaving the same way that I came in: fired with enthusiasm,” Voorhees said. “It has been a wonderful and exhilarating time, at times frightening. We have done a lot of good things and made tough decisions together that I think will serve generations to come.”

Voorhees said he is stepping down to spend more time with family.

The city will take applications to fill Voorhees’ position from Sept. 18 until close of business on Oct. 16. The position will be until April 2021. Applicants must have resided in and been a registered voter in the city of Glenwood Springs for one year. Interested applicants can find the application at http://www.cogs.us/Council. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 970-384-6406 to obtain a copy of the application.

During his tenure on council, Voorhees has served on the Garfield Clean Energy board, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association board of directors, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments Rural Resort Region, and the Ruedi Water and Power Authority. He is strongly committed to the quality of life for our residents, affordable housing, and strengthening the economy of Glenwood Springs, according to a press release from the city of Glenwood Springs.

Applications can be mailed to the attention of Catherine Fletcher, Office of the City Clerk, 101 W. Eighth St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601; or emailed to Catherine.fletcher@cogs.us.