Country acts Lee Brice, Parmalee play Parachute Oktoberfest

Cottonwood Park in Parachute will be hopping this Saturday, Sept. 29, as the town and 92.3 The Moose hosts Oktoberfest 2018.

"It started years ago as a community event, and four years ago the town got involved bringing in bigger country acts," said Lauralee Patton, director of Oktoberfest.

The event includes a children's play area opening at 2 p.m.; unlimited play wristbands are $10 each. It will include an 18-foot slide, bungee run and bounce houses. Pump it Up out of Grand Junction will provide the play area amusements.

There will be a beer garden and six different food vendors, with a wide variety of foods including tacos, hamburgers, bratwurst, barbecue and more.

The concert area will open at 4:30 p.m., with opening acts Adam Sanders taking the stage first at 5 p.m., and Lewis Brice next up on stage at 6:15 p.m.

Parmalee, an American country band formed in Parmele, North Carolina, will start its hour-and-a-half set at 7:30 p.m. The band comprises brothers Matt Thomas on lead vocals, Scott Thomas on drums, their cousin Barry Knox on bass, and best friend Josh McSwain playing lead guitar. The band now makes its home in Nashville.

Saturday's show will be the band's first visit to Parachute. They played Country Jam in Grand Junction in 2013.

"We are looking forward to getting out to Colorado and enjoying the weather," Matt Thomas said. "We're missing the fall here in Nashville; it's still hot."

Their latest album, "27861," named after the band's hometown's postal code, was released in 2017, with the hit single "Roots."

In between tour dates, Thomas and the guys are busy writing and working in the studio.

"We are always working on new music. You never know what we are going to bring out," Thomas said when asked if they had any surprises for their fans in Parachute.

"We just want to come have a good time with everybody," he said.

Headliner Lee Brice will light up the stage with his two-hour set beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for general admission, with standing pit tickets going for $35 and reserved seating $40.

General and premium camping is available for $45-$75.

"This year, we are going to do a poll on our website; starting Monday fans will have a chance to decide who they want to bring in for next year concert," Patton said.

For more information go to oktoberfest co.com.

kmills@postindependent.com