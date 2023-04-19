Country artists announced for Parachute’s mud-splattering Rockmageddon rally

An off-road vehicle spits up mud during a previous Rockmageddon event.

Lynn J Shore – Photographist |

Parachute’s annual off-roading rally just wouldn’t be a bonafide celebration of journeying Western Slope’s rugged terrain without a full lineup of some live music.

Keeping this in mind, Parachute recently announced three artists to perform live during its fifth-annual Rockmageddon OHV/UTV rally.

Slated for June 1-4, serenading event attendees are country-music performers Bryan Martin, Josh Meloy and Sean Stemaly. All performances take place at Cottonwood Park, 100 La Plata Circle, starting at 7 p.m. June 2-3.

“It is an exciting year for the event,” Parachute Town Manager Travis Elliot said in a news release. “It has been around long enough that we now have regulars and look forward to seeing the same attendees return for the annual tradition, but it is also new and growing every year.

“We expect this to be the biggest Rockmageddon yet.”

Each year the town welcomes scores of riders from across the western United States, where they camp and participate in a plethora of off-road activities, including UTV rides, a drive-in movie, events, contests and games.

Spectators and attendees at this year’s Rockmageddon will see a variety of new events added to the weekend lineup, including a UTV Show & Shine car show on Friday evening, the release states. On Saturday, there will be various contests and races and a new UTV obstacle course. The age and UTV classifications for the competitions will be determined by the number of registrants, so those who would like to participate in the contests are encouraged to register early at Rockmageddon.com.

Parachute also added an extra day and night of camping for Rockmageddon, and this is the first year it will have multiple musical acts spread out over multiple days. All concerts are free to attend for the public. Free parking is also available near the venue, and no registration or tickets are required to attend the concerts. Event staff recommend bringing your own chair.

For details on camping, full event schedule and registration, visit http://www.rockmageddon.com . The website also includes other details to plan your trip, such as lodging information through many of the nearby hotels, UTV rentals and venue parking. Rockmageddon is one of many events, including Grand Valley Days Aug. 18-20, happening in Parachute this year. All events can be found online at http://www.visitparachute.com .

GET TO KNOW THE ARTISTS

Bryan Martin, scheduled 9 p.m. June 2

With a blue-collar, everyday working-class background, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes, according to the artist’s publicists. Those real-life emotions and experiences expressed in song resonate with audiences because the two are one and the same.

From the oil fields in Louisiana where he was a “roughneck” on the rigs, to pursuing his hobby of writing songs and learning to play guitar, this self-taught musician/songwriter is quickly becoming recognized as one of country music’s emerging new talents.

Home – Bryan Martin (bryanmartinofficial.com)

Josh Meloy, scheduled 7 p.m. June 3

Oklahoma native, Josh Meloy recently released his new record “Oklahoma” in May of 2020. The record consists of a collection of songs written over the past five years. Meloy considers this his “best and most honest work to date.” Meloy recorded and produced the album at home giving it an undeniably authentic sound.

Meloy didn’t plan on playing music in the beginning. In a family with strong ties to music, he chose sports, his website states. It wasn’t until attending Oklahoma State University at the age of 19 that he first picked up a guitar. Meloy, now 26, has since matured as a musician and songwriter while earning a strong fan base touring the Oklahoma/Texas region.

Josh Meloy Music

Sean Stemaly, scheduled 9 p.m. June 3

Born in western Kentucky and raised in southern Indiana, Sean Stemaly’s music is inspired by his country roots, his website states. A former diesel-wrenching, heavy equipment operator, Stemaly taught himself to sing over endless days in the cab of a Case IH 9370 tractor. Influenced by iconic country and rock artists, from Brooks & Dunn and Waylon Jennings to Van Halen, Nickelback and System of a Down, Stemaly followed his dreams to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a career in music. Since making the move, Stemaly has racked up over 145 million global streams and hit the road with artists such as Morgan Wallen, Justin Moore, HARDY, and Dustin Lynch. His highly anticipated debut album, Product Of A Small Town, exhibits his take on modern country with a youthful, salt-of-the-earth swagger and rocked-up heartland soul. With hits like “Z71” and “Come Back to Bed,” Stemaly is just getting started. Even though his terrain has changed, he’s still very much the Product Of A Small Town.

Sean Stemaly