County affirms intent to join Peak Health Alliance

Garfield County has signed a letter of intent to participate in the Peak Health Alliance, which could help cut the cost of health care insurance for county residents. The county is working with Peak Health to analyze the state’s all-payer claims database (APCD) to lower the cost of insurance locally.

In November, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a $50,000 grant to partner with Peak Health. The county has since hosted outreach meetings in Glenwood Springs and Rifle to provide a forum for information.

The nonprofit negotiates with healthcare providers and insurance carriers to provide competitive health insurance rates and comprehensive plans. Peak Health Alliance plans are available for individuals and businesses, both small and large groups, for 2021.

“It’s a simple three-step process that becomes complex because you must understand the data and have individuals in the negotiations who are extremely qualified, and analysts who can talk to the health care providers, back and forth, at an in-depth level,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said in a release. “And then we have a local steering committee that will look at the negotiations with providers and the rates that come back from the insurance companies to make sure negotiate health care rates are passed on to the consumer.”

He added that the Peak Health model addresses individual, small group and the larger self- funded markets. The Peak Health Alliance letter of intent was approved and signed by the Board of County Commissioners at a Feb. 3 meeting.

Businesses or individuals that are interested in the Peak Health Alliance insurance model or signing a letter of intent can contact Garfield County Executive Assistant Vola Mercer at 970-945-5004, ext. 1040, or visit garfield-county.com for more information.