County airport lands $3.1M grant from FAA

The Rifle Garfield County Airport continues to expand as construction has begun on an expansion to the apron to make room for more airplane parking.

Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

Dust fills the air around the airport as earth movers are hard at work preparing the east side of the airport apron for expansion in Rifle.

Garfield County recently announced a $3.1 million grant it received from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand the Rifle Garfield County Airport apron, allowing for additional parking space for aircraft.

The total cost of the project is $3,763,741, and has been contracted to Scott Construction and Armstrong Engineering.

Garfield County had already committed $644,000 toward the project out of the airport’s land improvement capital fund.

The expanded parking apron will provide an additional 18,000 square yards, up from its current apron square yardage of 81,300, creating space for up to an additional 18 large aircraft.

Earth moving equipment works around the airplanes and helicopters parked at Rifle Garfield County Airport Tuesday afternoon. The airport is expanding its apron to make room for more plane parking with the help of a grant from the FAA.

AirportGrant-rct-082020-2

According to the release, the project was originally slated for 2021, the FAA recognized the need for additional aircraft parking and offered to help the county move the project up a year. The original grant offer of $2,650,000 helped move the project to 2020, and the FAA then contributed an additional $461,000 to help cover the total project cost.

The commissioners accepted both the FAA grant and the contract to Scott Construction unanimously, 3-0. The contract approval paved the way for the start of construction in hopes of completing the project before winter.

“I want to say thank you to the FAA and the state for recognizing our need and giving us an unanticipated $3.1 million,” Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie said in the release. “Let’s keep moving forward at the airport.”