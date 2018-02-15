Garfield County supports Go2Work program

GarCo Enterprise – An economic development project located in downtown Rifle that offers training in industrial sewing, design, marketing, entrepreneurship and small business development to individuals on public benefits.

Wo/Men in Transition Scholarships – Open to currently enrolled CMC students who are parents, lived in Garfield County for the last five years and whose total household income is under $75,000. This funding is up to $2,000 each fiscal year, can be renewable, and helps with the cost of tuition and books.

Gateway-LINK to Success Classes – Multiple assessments and intensive academic skills development, life skills, job coaching and computer job skills classes for parents who quality for TANF benefits offered at the Rifle campus.

Go2Work Computer Job Skills Workshops – Free modularized instruction in basic computers, Microsoft Office, graphic design and web design offered in Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt and Aspen.

The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners remains in support of Colorado Mountain College's Go2Work sponsored programs, and signed a letter this week backing the program.

Go2Work programs are separated into four segments: Go2Work-Computer Job Skills Workshops, Gateway-LINK to Success Classes, Wo/Men in Transition Scholarships and the GarCo Enterprise (formerly known as GarCo Sewing Works).

"CMC Go2Work Programs is a 30-year-old program that has been extremely successful and should continue to be very successful," according to the letter of support.

Each of the commissioners signed the letter and ratified it at Monday's meeting.

"These programs have had a strong collaboration with Garfield County since 1992 and have made a big difference in the lives of county residents," the letter reads.

Garfield County is the only middle-sized Health and Human Service County in the CMC district and has the greatest population of Temporary Assistance of Needy Families in the district, according to the letter.