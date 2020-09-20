Coventure gears up for annual business funding pitch summit; virtual viewing of Oct. 28 event available

Here comes the pitch! And, just like most other things these days, the third Mountain Pitch Summit sponsored by Carbondale’s Coventure will be virtual, and is slated to be webcast live next month.

As with the first two events, which were held live and in person at different venues, six local companies will be vying for capital investment to grow their business dreams.

“It’s kind of like Shark Tank, except you’re rooting for the Roaring Fork Valley local businesses we know and love,” Coventure explains on its Facebook page, referencing the popular TV reality show where entrepreneurs pitch their proposals for a chance at big bucks.

The event was postponed from the spring, when the Mountain Pitch Summit normally would have taken place — but for the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down most everything except for essential businesses and services.

It was rescheduled for this week initially, but just on Friday was postponed again to Oct. 28.

Proposals have been pre-recorded and will be live-streamed via YouTube from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 28, followed by questions and a selection of this year’s pitch winner.

The event is free to watch and participate in. Viewers can RSVP to receive the event link, at Coventure’s website.

“We’ve been in contact with our investor group, and I think it’s going to be a really great event,” said Martha Heim, who is in charge of investor relations and business development for Coventure.

A Carbondale-based nonprofit organization, Coventure serves as a local business incubator by helping to secure venture capital for start-ups and business expansion, and offers a variety of seminars/webinars aimed at educating entrepreneurs.

The six companies taking part in the pitch event this year include:

• CampgroundBooking.com, co-founded by Heath Padgett and Paul Ryan, which provides an online reservation system for private and public campgrounds and RV parks across the country and in Canada.

• Revel Bikes, a Carbondale-based mountain bike, accessories and gear manufacturer, owned by Adam Miller.

Adam Miller takes a break during a bike ride in Crested Butte with dogs Kudu, in his arms, and Finn.

Provided

• QuikRStuff, a new start-up business based in Grand Junction that makes bicycle racks and is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Bryan Wachs and JT Westcott.

• MountainFlow Eco Ski Wax, a Carbondale-based group of local ski enthusiasts who manufacturer natural ski wax products and will be making their second pitch.

For MountainFlow’s plant-based wax, the company uses about five to six different plant waxes to make the product.

Special to the Vail Daily

• The Beyul Group, which is planning to purchase the Diamond J Ranch and turn it into a wellness retreat.

• Gina Cucina homemade organic soups, owned by Gina D’Orazio Stryker, who also will be pitching for a second time.

Gina D’orazio Stryker at a farmer’s market.

Will Grandbois / Post Independent |

The virtual event could end up being more interactive and engaging with viewers than the live event was, Heim said. “It’s a great way to reach a larger audience,” she said.

jstroud@postindependent.com