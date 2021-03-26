COVID-19 dial changes allow for unrestricted attendance at outdoor Re-2 athletic events

Following changes to Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, outdoor event attendance restrictions for Garfield Re-2 School District athletics have been removed, according to a district news release.

“This means that as long as Garfield County remains in the ’blue’ designation, all football and soccer games will not have restrictions on the number of people allowed at the event,” the release states.

Those who attend are still required to wear masks and are encouraged to maintain 6 feet of distance between non-household members, the release adds.