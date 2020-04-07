COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up

This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.



Valley View COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 4/7/2020 Reported numbers are from Valley View only and could change at any time. Specimens collected thru Valley View: 217 (+42)

Positive results: 25 (+3)

Pending results: 4 (+2)

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 14 (+3) Grand River Health COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 4/7/2020 All data in this report is preliminary and subject to change as cases continue to be investigated. Specimens collected thru Grand River Health: 166 (+31)

Positive results: 8 (+1)

Pending results: 37 (+6)

Negative results: 121 (+22)

Valley View Hospital reported Tuesday that they have treated a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, up from 11 last Thursday.

It’s unclear how many patients are being treated for COVID-19 at Valley View currently.

The hospital does not release information about how many people have recovered from the disease but previously said some patients treated for the coronavirus have gone home.

Both Valley View and Grand River Hospital continue collecting specimens to be tested. Other healthcare providers also conduct sample collections, which are sent to labs outside of Garfield County.

Since the previous update April 2, Valley View has collected 42 more tests, with three new positive results. Grand River collected 31 new tests in the same time period with one new positive result.

Several tests from each hospital are still pending.

Not everyone who expresses symptoms will be tested due to the availability of tests.

“With limited testing resources, specimens are collected from only hospitalized and/or high-risk patients with a physician referral,” Valley View said in a statement.

Those with the greatest risk for severe disease, complications and death, are considered high risk.

As of April 6, there were 48 positive cases of COVID-19 in Garfield County according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. One person has died as a result of the disease in the county so far.

Valley View and Grand River hospitals began releasing data on hospitalizations and local testing April 2, and plan to continue releasing information twice per week.

