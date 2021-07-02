COVID-19 outbreak reported at Garfield County Jail

The Garfield County Detention Facility in Glenwood Springs.

An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Garfield County Jail, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“As of our latest update, there are 21 staff cases and 14 resident cases at the Garfield County Detention Center,” Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson Jessica Bralish.“Our Outbreak Fusion Center is working with Garfield County to investigate and help mitigate the outbreak.”

The Colorado State Joint Information Center has provided disease control recommendations as well as testing and vaccination resources in partnership with Garfield County Public Health.

Garfield County Public Health Specialist Carrie Godes said the local public health office has visited the detention center once in the past to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines to inmates. She did say, however, the state has since then taken over COVID-19 related oversight in relation to the detention center.

“Garfield County Public Health went to the Garfield County jail to do vaccinations on April 15 (33 vaccinations given) and May 13 (32 vaccinations given),” Godes said in a Friday email. “They have asked us to come back again as well.”

