COVID-19 testing resumes in Garfield County this week

Nancy Singleton carries a test tube vial back to the tent at the Rifle COVID-19 testing site near the fairgrounds in 2021.

Chelsea Self/ Post Independent

Garfield County is once again offering free COVID-19 testing for the public. The lab-based, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is available between March 27-July 31, a county news release states.

“When the state funding for PCR test sites ended in January, so did our local sites,” Garfield County Public Health Deputy Director Sara Brainard said in the release. “We have since found funding to bring PCR testing back to the community.”

There are two test sites available.

One is in the parking lot on the southeast side of Rifle’s Health and Human Services building, 195 West 14th St., 8 a.m.-noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The other test site is in the parking lot behind Carbondale Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave., 8 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday.

According to Public Health, no appointment is needed and all testing is conducted outside. People are being asked to wear a mask.

Testing is being conducted through a web-based system to register and send results.

Testing is also free, but insurance will be billed if applicable, the release states.

Testing questions should be directed to Garfield County Public Health. Rifle’s office is 970-625-5200, ext. 8116. Glenwood Springs’ office is 970-945-6614, ext. 2030.

Free Binax Now take-home test pickup locations

In addition to PCR testing, free take-home (Binax Now) antigen tests are available at the Glenwood Springs and Rifle Public Health offices and local Garfield County library locations.

“We haven’t seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases,” Brainard said. “They have remained steady, however, and in talking to medical partners we felt that bringing back PCR testing was a need for the community, and we have the funds available. This is a community service, so if you have symptoms and need a test, please visit a testing site.”

Garfield County Public Health information is provided online on the public health website .