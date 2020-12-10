COVID-19 testing van slated to visit Garfield County cities over next four days

Blurred coffee shop interior to use as background or template



The Garfield County Public Health office has yet to confirm if a mobile van providing COVID-19 testing that’s scheduled to visit three Garfield County cities over the next four days will be available on a more long-term basis.

According to Garfield County Public Health Specialist Carrie Godes, although the van is expected to return later this month, the state is still negotiating with companies to provide the mobile testing site throughout the next month and into the new year.

“The state is contracting for these additional vans from a different company for a more long term use around the state, so those are not done yet,” she said Thursday. “They have told us that they’re going to come back toward the end of december and then would continue to come during the new year.”

In other words, the vans are being created but they’re not done yet, Godes said.

“I guess I’m not getting my hopes up,” she said. “We think yes, but we don’t have anything for sure yet.”

According to Garfield County Public Health news release, the mobile testing van will spend between 4-6 hours testing free of charge anyone who wants or needs to get tested. The tests will also be administered free of identification or insurance requirements.

Mobile van schedule • New Castle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Elk Creek Elementary School parking lot, 804 Main St. • Parachute: noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Bea Underwood Elementary School parking lot, 0741 Tamarisk Trail • Rifle: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave.

With Garfield County’s COVID-19 metric implemented by the state reaching level red, which poses a severe risk in regards to the virus, Garfield County Public Health is encouraging anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately and isolate for at least 10 days from onset until they are fever-free for 24 hours, the release states.

The van is slated to first visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday the Elk Creek Elementary School parking lot, 804 Main St., in New Castle. The van will visit next from noon to 6 p.m. Monday the Bea Underwood Elementary School parking lot, 0741 Tamarisk Trail, in Parachute. The mobile testing van will make its final visit from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave., in Rifle.

The state encourages all Coloradans who need or want to get a COVID-19 test to go to any of the many community testing sites and events like these located throughout the state, the release states.

