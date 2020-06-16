COVID-19 update: Latest Garfield County case count about to top 200

Vials containing swabs used in nasal tests for COVID-19 are collected for transport to a laboratory after being administered outside the State Capitol to lawmakers and other state employees as well as any other individuals who requested to take the test Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Garfield County continues to see an increase in new cases of COVID-19, as testing becomes more available at area hospitals and medical clinics.

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs is also reporting three new hospitalizations due to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus since this time last week.

As of Tuesday, the county was at 199 confirmed or presumed positive cases total since the outbreak began in March — an increase of 29 from a week ago, according to the latest tally reported by Garfield County Public Health.

While that number continues to climb, Garfield County remains in the low-risk range based on the number of new onset cases, county Public Health Director Yvonne Long reported to county commissioners Monday.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The number of new onset cases every two weeks has been about the same since mid-May, she said. That’s the most important measure for the county to track as businesses are allowed to reopen at limited capacity, and the county seeks even looser restrictions.

Garfield County has already received permission from state health officials to reopen restaurants and other businesses at limited capacity ahead of the state lifting those restrictions. Last week, the county submitted a new variance request to govern and manage COVID-19 locally, allowing businesses to open 100%, but with social distancing measures in place.

“We’re not sure we’ll get what we’re asking for, but we’re not the only county asking for it,” Long said.

Latest Garfield County COVID-19 Statistics & Trends Valley View COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 6/16/2020 Specimens collected thru Valley View — 2,178 (New since 6/9: 296)

Positive results — 83 (New since 6/9: 16)

Pending results — 13

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began — 22 (two new hospitalizations since 6/9)

Patients discharged — 16 Grand River COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 6/16/2020 Specimens collected thru Grand River Health — 1,362 (New since 6/9: 126

Positive results — 52 (New since 6/9: two)

Pending results — 25

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began — 2 (no new hospitalizations since April)

Patients transferred — 2

Patients discharged — 0 Garfield County Stats Cases to date (all clinics) — 199 New cases reported since 6/9 — 29 Two-week onset of new cases (June 1-June 14) — 22 Deaths — 2 (none since April 9)

Meanwhile, Valley View in Glenwood and Grand River Hospital in Rifle also continue to see increased testing for COVID-19, based on doctor referrals of patients who are symptomatic. Valley View has taken 296 additional samples since June 9, and Grand River 126 new samples during that same stretch.

One area clinic, Glenwood Medical Associates, is also offering antibody testing for those who said they were symptomatic at some point during recent months before testing was widely available, but who no longer feel sick.

The recent new hospitalizations at Valley View are not stretching the hospital’s resources, VVH spokeswoman Stacey Gavrell said.

“Our status remains strong to care for both COVID-19 patients and other patients requiring care at the hospital,” she said. “We still have separate areas in the hospital to best care for patients depending on their COVID status.”

jstroud@postindependent.com