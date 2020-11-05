COVID outbreak involves at least six residents at Rifle State Veterans Nursing Home

Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Rifle.

A new outbreak of COVID-19 cases has been reported to state health officials at the Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Rifle.

The outbreak was determined on Tuesday and is still under active investigation, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health’s latest listing of outbreaks across the state.

As of Thursday, the outbreak involved six confirmed positive cases among residents, as well as two staff members. Three additional “probable” cases among residents and four among staff, were also being reported.

No additional information about the outbreak was immediately available, and staff at the nursing home was unable to speak to the situation. Garfield County Public Health officials also did not respond immediately to requests for information Thursday.

The Veterans Community Living Center, located at 851 E. Fifth St., Rifle, is an 89-bed nursing home, with a 12-bed secure memory care unit.

The reported COVID outbreak at the Rifle VA home came the same day as a report of three staff members testing positive at the neighboring E. Dene Moore Care Center, located immediately next door in Rifle. That facility is operated by Grand River Health.

Routine weekly testing for facility staff there on Tuesday resulted in three staff members testing positive, Grand River Health Community Relations Director Annick Pruett said in a prepared statement issued that day.

No residents at the E. Dene Moore have tested positive.

“As an extra measure of caution, all visitation at the care center has been suspended until further notice,” Pruett said. “For the foreseeable future, the care center will move forward by testing the staff twice weekly.”

