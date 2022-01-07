COVID vaccine clinics return to Roaring Fork schools

Mountain Family Health Centers Nurse Ashley Buckberg administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a Glenwood Springs Elementary School student at the school Nov. 29.

Rich Allen/Post Independent archive

The Roaring Fork School District announced another run of COVID-19 vaccine clinics across its middle and high schools starting Jan. 19.

The district is partnering with Mountain Family Health Centers to offer vaccines to students, staff and family members. Anna Cole, the district’s Chief of Student and Family Services, said interested community members should contact the school they wish to receive a vaccine from ahead of the scheduled window to check availability.

The vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments or registration.

During the last run of in-school vaccine clinics, more than 900 doses were given out across the district’s elementary and middle schools.

Vaccines will be provided for free, with no ID or insurance required. Parental permission or presence will be required for any persons under the age of 18 to receive a shot. Permission forms are available on the district’s website and will be in print on-site.

The Pfizer vaccine will be provided, which is the only one currently recommended for children ages 5-17 by the Federal Drug Administration.

Each location has two dates, three weeks apart — the recommended time between first and second doses.

Cole said the district plans to try another round of clinics through elementary schools if booster shots are approved for the 5-12 age group.

A release from the district says any questions should be directed to Cole at acole@rfschools.com or 970-384-6001.