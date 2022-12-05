CPW seeks help identifying poacher who shot deer and removed its head near Elk Springs in Moffat County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help identifying the person or persons who illegally killed a mule deer buck in Moffat County sometime between Friday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Nov. 28.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were alerted to a deer carcass off Moffat County Road 14, about one mile west of Elk Springs, on Thursday, Dec. 1. The buck was shot using a rifle and had his head removed, while his carcass was left to rot.
CPW is asking the public to contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us if they observed anything suspicious in the area of Moffat County Road 14 between Nov. 25-28.
Anyone with information about this crime can remain anonymous when reporting.
According to CPW, poaching is a serious offense. Anyone caught illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, waste of wildlife and reckless endangerment, among other charges.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.