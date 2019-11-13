Craig Apothecary fined and suspended for not selling enough locally-grown marijuana

Shaun Hadley's Craig Apothecary had to temporarily shut down this week after failing to secure enough locally-grown marijuana.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

The state of Colorado used to punish residents for growing marijuana. Now, you could be punished for not growing enough.

State laws in this area have led to Craig’s only marijuana dispensary shutting down temporarily until the end of this month due to what owner Shaun Hadley called a state infraction for not selling enough locally-grown marijuana.

“In 2017, we weren’t able to make our 70/30 requirements,” Hadley said.

Hadley explained he tried to abide by the law.

“In 2016, we were kicked out of a grow. Our lease ended early,” Hadley said. “We were trying to find a grow in Craig. But laws at the time prevented us from doing so… At the time I wasn’t able or willing to move my store.”

Clay Thorp/Staff

Though the laws regulating medical dispensaries like Hadley’s have since changed, he found himself facing no easy options from Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division. Hadley said the MED’s original proposed fine and penalty was worse.

“I haggled with them…until we settled on a $10,000 fine and a two-week suspension,” Hadley said.

Colorado’s MED was unable to respond by press time Tuesday to questions about Hadley’s fine and suspension, but Hadley said his suspension began Saturday, Nov. 9 and will end for an official reopening date of on or about Nov. 23. Hadley said his infraction is known as a ‘general infraction,’ unlike health and safety infractions such as selling to minors whose punishments are more severe.

“It’s not like I did something terrible,” Hadley said. “We were forced into a crappy situation that we couldn’t get out of.”

Tumbleweed coming soon

According to Tumbleweed CEO Mark Smith, their company is getting closer to opening its store in Craig at the Silver Building across from the Cool Water Grille on West Victory Way after council’s approval of the dispensary and voters subsequently passing all three of the city’s marijuana ordinances last week.

“We have just started to design the interior and exterior of the building,” Smith said in an Oct. 25 email, adding they hope to have those drawings completed sometime in mid-November.

“We will submit for building permit and anticipate a 10-week build out,” Smith said. “We will be hiring and training employees at our Steamboat (Springs) location during the build out phase, so as soon as build out is complete we should be ready to go.”

Smith estimates they will open some time early next year.

“My best guess as to an opening is last week of January,” Smith said.

