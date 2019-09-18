Craig police seeking suspect after Bank of Colorado robbery

Investigators with the Craig Police Department are looking for a man they say robbed the Craig branch of Bank of Colorado on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the agency, shortly after 10 a.m. a male entered Bank of Colorado and handed an employee a note demanding cash, after which he fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries to bank employees, and the suspect did not display any weapons during the incident.

Bank employees declined Tuesday to comment about the robbery, saying they were allowing the Craig Police Department’s investigation to be completed first.

Police officers were on the scene within a minute of the robbery but were not able to immediately find the man.

The suspect is described as American Indian, about five feet, nine inches tall and about 180 pounds wearing a black t-shirt, tan pants, black baseball cap and glasses.

CPD Capt. Bill Leonard said the department is not releasing screen shots of the suspect taken from surveillance footage as they already have strong leads in the case.

“The case is currently being actively investigated and we are following up on several leads at this time,” Leonard said Tuesday.

Since police are currently on the lookout for the suspect, the Craig community is encouraged to contact investigators at 970-826-2360 or Crimestoppers at 970-824-3535 with any helpful tips.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if they aid in the suspect’s apprehension.