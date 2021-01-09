Crane operations begin on South Midland Avenue, causing delays





The city of Glenwood Springs is advising motorists to plan for delays on Midland Avenue and its connecting roads, according to a city news release.

As part of a South Midland Reconstruction Project, crane operations for rockfall mitigation began Thursday. The seven-ton, 164-foot tall crane is being staged just south of Hagar Lane for approximately three months as crews work on soil nail walls, rockfall scaling and cable mesh, the release states.

Regular, ongoing alternating single-lane closures are permitted on Midland Avenue to the traveling public. This includes 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Additional closures will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays as well as weekdays before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m., the release states. Meanwhile, weekend work will take place anytime as approved by the city and during peak times with prior city approval.

Regular working hours run from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, and crews may be working in multiple locations throughout the corridor, the release states.

Construction crews are also finishing between Jan 14-15 necessary tree removal at the south end of the project area.

Rockfall mitigation is an essential part of project improvements as rockfall events are common in this corridor. The soil nail walls will add stability to the soil and will receive shotcrete facing later in the project. As part of phase one work, crews will also complete rock scaling to remove loose rocks, the release states.

The 18-month reconstruction project began activities in December 2020 and will continue through summer 2022.

More than a quarter of Glenwood Springs residents use the South Midland corridor and currently the Midland roadway is prone to potholes, intersections have poor sight lines, the corridor experiences regular rockfall events, there are gaps in pedestrian infrastructure and traffic volumes are on the rise, the release states.